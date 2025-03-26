The Sheffield Wednesday forward is impressing on loan in League One.

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans has outlined a desire to sign ‘gifted’ on-loan Sheffield Wednesday striker Mallik Wilks permanently this summer.

Wilks joined League One Rotherham on loan in August, having fallen down the pecking order at Hillsborough since Danny Röhl took charge in October 2023. The striker started just one Championship game during the 2023/24 season and that came in November, with the vast majority of his spell under the young German spent coming off the bench.

The 26-year-old doubled that amount of league starts for the Millers before the end of August last year and has gone on to enjoy regular football at the New York Stadium, with a tally of six goals in 32 games closer towards the form he showed at Hull City. There hasn’t yet been any confirmation regarding the length of Wilks’ Wednesday contract but if it is three years as previously reported, then the forward will become a free agent this summer.

Steve Evans wants to sign Mallik Wilks permanently

There were suggestions ahead of the January window that Rotherham might have triggered a mid-season break clause in Wilks’ contract, although that never came to pass. And now Millers boss Evans has gone further in detailing his desire to keep the former Leeds United academy graduate in South Yorkshire.

“Yeah, we love working with Mallik,” Evans told the Rotherham Advertiser when asked if a permanent move was on the cards. “I think he loves working with us.

“Do we need more consistency and end product from him? One-million per cent we do. Does he know we need that? Yes, he does. Was his pre-season where we needed it to be? No. He didn't have a pre-season. He used to sit with the under-23s and play five-a-sides at Sheffield Wednesday. We knew that when we took him on.

“He's a gifted boy who'd we'd like to work with going forward. Absolutely, we'll have a conversation with him. The financial decisions sit beyond me. Times have changed. In my first spell with the Millers, you could almost say you ran the whole football operation. You don't anymore. Other people make decisions on finance.”

Wilks’ Sheffield Wednesday association set to end

Whether Evans’ side do sign Wilks permanently this summer remains to be seen, with the Rotherham Advertiser report suggesting wages could be an issue for the League One club long-term. The Millers are mid-table in League One and all but guaranteed to remain in the third-tier for another year, with hope of an instant return to the Championship virtually gone.

But Wilks is expected to be on the move this summer regardless, with what is widely believed to be a three-year Wednesday contract expiring this summer. The striker had no place in Röhl’s long-term plans last year and with a top-half finish still very much possible, focus will be on building for the future rather than returning to the past.

