The Sheffield Wednesday star was one of two from Hillsborough to feature on the international stage on Tuesday night.

Sheffield Wednesday pair Shea and Pierce Charles endured a difficult Tuesday night in Stockholm as Northern Ireland were beaten 5-1 by a ruthless Sweden.

Older brother Shea was given the honour of leading his country out at the Strawberry Arena as Northern Ireland looked to build on an impressive 1-1 draw at home to Switzerland over the weekend. The on-loan Wednesday midfielder had the honour twice last year and evidently holds the trust of manager Michael O’Neil.

But they came up against an in-form Sweden side full of top-level quality - including red-hot Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak - and the difference showed as five different goalscorers handed out a bit of a thrashing. Isak and Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga were on the scoresheet, as were Emil Holm, Ken Sema and Benjamin Nygren with Isaac Price scoring for Northern Ireland.

Sheffield Wednesday pair impress despite defeat

Despite the difficult scoreline, Charles was Northern Ireland’s best player on the night and showed the moments of class Wednesday fans have become familiar with, with the 21-year-old not looking out of place battling it out with elite level opposition. Pierce was given the nod in net for an incredibly young side - the Charles brothers were two of eight starters aged 21 or under - and while the 19-year-old’s distribution was characteristically solid, he might be disappointed at his role in Sweden’s second.

Defender Gabriel Gudmundsson got in behind the Northern Ireland defence and his low cross could probably have been dealt with better by Pierce, whose palm away fell right at the feet of winger Nygren to score. Shea went close with a couple of efforts as he pushed forward for goals but it mostly came to nothing, with Price’s 89th-minute consolation goal coming at 5-0 down.

Pierce won’t have been happy to concede five goals but the teenager will take lessons from an evening up against some world-class opposition in Isak especially. The Owls youngster was also behind an unfamiliar defensive unit, with regular starters Dan Ballard, Trai Hume and Conor Bradley all absent.

Shea Charles reacts to Sweden thrashing

"It was a tough night for us,” skipper for the night Shea told BBC Two NI following the heavy defeat. “It's hard to explain getting beaten 5-1, but away from home we did some good bits but we got punished for our mistakes. That's what happens when you play against those sort of players.

"Their frontline are very good and some of the players they are bringing on, it's tough when you're already 4-0 down. Away from home it's always tough. We had a good following here tonight but with the home fans behind them it gives them a bit of a boost as well."

Though it was a difficult night, Tuesday’s heavy defeat should provide a good lesson for a young Northern Ireland side ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign later this year. Wednesday fans and Danny Röhl will mostly just be glad to see Shea and Pierce Charles return from two international fixtures without picking up any kind of injury.

A play-off place looks to be out of reach for the Owls, following their 1-0 defeat at home to Sheffield United this month, but a strong finish could easily see them climb into the top 10 - they’re only a point behind Blackburn Rovers and Watford, in ninth and 10th respectively. That would still present a massive improvement on last season’s tense relegation dogfight.

