Sheffield Wednesday attacker missed out on international call amid Owls absences

Sheffield Wednesday’s Ibrahim Cissoko was named in the Netherlands’ provisional U21 squad this month, but he missed out on a final spot.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dutchman has had a tough time of things at Hillsborough since joining on loan from Toulouse, playing just four games and 45 minutes for the Owls so far - the last of which came almost a month ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cissoko had been featuring for Danny Röhl, even if only from the bench, when Michael Reiziger named him among the 32 in the running to make the squad this month, however he then became one of eight players who missed out for the friendly clashes against Italy and Romania.

Maxim Dekker (AZ), Ruben van Bommel (AZ), Dani van den Heuvel (Brugge), Finn van Bremen (FC Basel), Max Bruns (FC Twente) and Rav van den Berg (Middlesbrough) were the others who failed to make the cut as the Dutch went on to beat both the Italians and Romanians 2-1 and 2-0 respectively.

The 21-year-old was seen training with the Owls this week as they prepare to face Cardiff City this weekend, and young Cissoko will be desperate to try and force his way into Röhl’s side for the final eight fixtures so that he can make a claim to be part of Reiziger’s squad for the upcoming U21 European Championships in Slovakia this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cissoko didn’t make the bench in Wednesday’s last game, a 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United before the international break, though he’ll be hoping that changes at Cardiff on Saturday as he looks to show the Owls supporters what he’s got in his locker for the final push of the 2024/25 Championship season.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join