Sheffield Wednesday attacker Mallik Wilks is set to complete his season-long loan at Rotherham United.

Millers boss Steve Evans had spoken last week to suggest there was a chance his club may elect to trigger a break clause in the deal, which would have seen the Leeds United academy alumni head back to Hillsborough as they sought to reinvest their contribution to his wages elsewhere.

But it has now been confirmed by Evans that barring an unforeseen issue with the formalities of deal’s paperwork, Wilks will stay put at the League One club and seek to build on a first half of a campaign that has seen him score four goals in his 23 appearances to date.

A talented individual whose career at Wednesday hasn’t quite taken off since joining from Hull City in 2022, Wilks struggled with injuries at S6 but has proven to be a key figure at the New York Stadium, starting all but three League One matches he has been available for this season.

“We'd like Mallik to stay,” Evans told the Rotherham Advertiser. “Mallik would like to stay. We have to be respectful of his parent club. I think they would like him to be here. It's a case of (Millers COO) Paul Douglas doing the formalities with Sheffield Wednesday. The chairman of Sheffield Wednesday has helped us and allowed us to have Mallik.”

Evans did confirm that Nurnberg forward Joseph Hungbo would be leaving Rotherham and that the German club could seek to get him back out on loan to another UK club in the forthcoming window.