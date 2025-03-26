Mixed fortunes as two Sheffield Wednesday duo get thumped but Owls talent bags two

Three Sheffield Wednesday players were in action at international level on Tuesday night, but there were mixed fortunes for the trio.

At senior level, both Shea and Pierce Charles started for Northern Ireland as they went up against Sweden in a friendly game, with the former leading the team out as captain for the third time. The 21-year-old has been a standout performer since making his NI debut in 2022, and was hoping to keep that going at Strawberry Arena.

The latter, meanwhile, was handed a spot in Michael O’Neill’s XI for the sixth time, meaning that he’s now almost played as many senior games for his nation as he has for his club (7). Up until Tuesday night he was unbeaten at international level - but Alexander Isak and Co ended that run quite abruptly.

Sheffield Wednesday trio’s mixed bag

Both Charles brothers remained on the field for the full 90 minutes in Sweden, but were unable to prevent them from losing 5-1 in Stockholm. Emil Holm, Benjamin Nygren, Ken Sema, Isak and Anthony Elanga got the goals for the home side before Isaac Price grabbed a consolation. Even in a game where they were well beaten by strong opposition, both will feel like they could’ve done a bit more to help their team’s cause.

Elsewhere there was a happier result for a young Wednesday player, with Will Grainger scoring both goals for Wales’ U17s as they fought back from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Albania in their UEFA U17 EURO League B Round 2 fixture. The 16-year-old now has seven goals for his nation this season, and is their top scorer at U17 level for 2024/25 to date.

He’ll now return to Middlewood Road to join up with the youth teams at S6, and he’ll be desperate to play his part in what could be a very exciting end to the season as Andy Sharp’s young side push for the title in the Professional Development League having recently made it six wins on the spin in the North division.

