The Owls were defeated 2-0 at King Power Stadium on Tuesday night after goals from Abdul Fatawu and Jamie Vardy made sure they went home with nothing to show for it after a wet evening in Leicestershire, but Danny Röhl was upbeat about his side's performance in the second half after a decision to change their shape.

Wednesday went from a back four to a back three with wingbacks for the second half and were arguably the better side as Leicester struggled to break them down, and you can hear what the Owls boss had to say about it in the video above. Below, meanwhile, are the highlights:

The damage was done in the first half as the Foxes grabbed two goals that effectively put the game to bed, but the Owls by no means disgraced themselves and will have positives to take from the way the game played out as they head into four huge fixtures in the coming weeks.

Our Wednesday writers, Joe Crann and Alex Miller, were on hand to cover the game, and if you want to see what they had to say from pitchside afterwards then you can see them below:

For more post match reading, including some worrying injury news, we've got you covered here:

