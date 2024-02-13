Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This was never going to be a game that decided which division Wednesday were going to be in next season – but what is almost certain is that they won’t be playing Leicester wherever the Owls end up.

Tonight’s opponents are top of the Championship, and it’s not even close. After tonight’s win they have won 13 of their 16 home matches this season and now sit 12 points clear of second-placed Leeds United. In many ways they’re a Premier League outfit dressed up as a Championship one.

With multi-million pound players and internationals all over the place it’s probably not fair to compare Enzo Maresca’s side to the squad of loanees, free agents and academy players that Danny Röhl is selecting from – but in a world of parachute payments and imbalance this is where we are.

But even given the gulf, Wednesday were competitive in their last meeting, scoring at the death to secure a shock 1-1 point – it was something that rankled Leicester so much that they’ve been studying that game ever since. They didn’t want it to happen again.

So the Owls needed to be solid, they needed to stay firm in the opening stages… What they didn’t need was to concede in the fourth minute.

Passing it out from the back is much maligned by many, but the benefits of it have been clear to see under Röhl – he’s explained why it’s important, and why they’ll continue to do it. But even with that as part of the style, sometimes you just need to get rid.

James Beadle didn’t, opting to go short to Will Vaulks, and as he was caught in possession Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was left to slot it into the box for Abdul Fatawu to slot into an open net. Not the start Wednesday wanted.

After that it was pretty much one way traffic, Leicester – so quick on the ball, and so well drilled – seemed to toy with the Owls. Stephy Mavididi showcased exactly why he’s a £6m player down the left side and caused all sorts of issues as the visitor battle to get a grip on the game.

A Marvin Johnson shot on target resulted in chants of ‘We’ve had a shot’ from the jam-packed away end, and it felt like another home goal wasn’t too far away. Harry Winks had bent one over the bar and Wout Faes had blazed over from close range, but if you need a finisher at Leicester then you know who to call.

Dewsbury-Hall’s layoff was superb after a ball over the top, and their number nine bore down on Beadle’s goal before dinking it past the Owls stopper to make it 2-0. ’10 more years, 10 more years Jamie Vardy’ sang the home crowd after he bagged his first goal against his boyhood club, the one that released him so many years ago.

Gassama forced a good save out of Hermansen as the break approached, but for Röhl he’ll have been desperate to get his players into the changing room and regroup. They did so, and Liam Palmer replaced Iké Ugbo – time to try again as they swapped to a back three. Johnson would get the chance to play higher up, and he’d already been knocking some great balls into the box.

It was better, of that there was no doubt, and Wednesday spent large periods of the second half as the aggressors. Anthony Musaba was added to the mix, and 10 minutes later so were Michael Smith and Mallik Wilks. Musaba had a strike well saved and Di’Shon Bernard headed over the bar, but it was the hosts that came closest to getting the next goal only for Beadle to make a strong stop down to his right.

Barry Bannan called for noise from the away end as he ran over to take one of their several corners, and they obliged – very few will have come here tonight with any expectations, and even as full time approached they were still belting out ‘Hi Ho Sheffield Wednesday’. Long after the final whistle their renditions of their own Daddy Cool continued.

How much of it was down to Wednesday’s change in formation and personnel and how much the Foxes sat back content with their first half display will never be known, but in a game where they were never expected to get anything out of it the Owls will certainly be able to go home with some positives.

