The Owls have a tough task on their hands as they look to climb out of the relegation zone between now and the end of the season, and while their second half against Leicester City on Tuesday night was spirited it did mean that they made no progress on that goal.

A couple of notable names were missing from the Wednesday squad as they lined up at King Power Stadium as left-sided players, Akin Famewo and Kristian Pedersen, were both absent, and it turns out that they may be out of action for quite some time according to the Owls manager.

Speaking to the media after the game he said, “With Akin it’s not good, with Kristian Pedersen it’s not good, they may be out for some weeks and more - this is the situation where we are.

“Bambo (Diaby) trained this morning for the first time in three weeks to see what we can do. I’m happy that he’s back, it’s good backup now. We go forward.”

Diaby came on for the Owls in the second half of the 2-0 defeat to make his first appearance in a month, and he'll hoping to force his way back into the side now that he's recovered from his most recent ailment.