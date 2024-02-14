Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leicester were the dominant side in a first half that took them into the break 2-0 up and cruising before a spirited second half effort from the Owls delivered a far more evenly-matched second period. Despite having only 33 per cent of possession, Wednesday achieved more shots and more shots on target than the hosts but left without a point after an early mix-up at the back and a classy goal for boyhood Owl Jamie Vardy blew the game from their grasp.

Wednesday replaced forward Ike Ugbo with defender Liam Palmer at half-time, switching from a back four to a back five in a move that shifted the complexion of the fixture. Maresca watched his side move 12 points clear at the top of the Championship table but admitted the switch-up caused his side problems.

"The performance in the first half was very good, on the ball and off the ball. We scored the first goal from pressing and the second one from build-up. We could score some more goals," he said. "Second half we struggled a little bit the first 10 or 15 minutes because they changed the shape completely, so we needed to adjust the way we were pressing. Before the game or at half-time, it’s much more easy to adjust than during the game. But then after 15 minutes, it was quite good.

"We try always to play in the way we want to play. The second goal we scored, I can show you at least 25 clips from the season that we are trying from Wout to Kiernan or Callum to the opposite attacking midfielder. But you need to be accurate. It’s not easy. Tonight it was good. It’s something we tried since we started. The first half was good."

In what could prove to be the last of four appearances against Wednesday, former England international Vardy started the clash as captain, registering his first goal against the club that released him as a youngster. The 37-year-old has made no secret of his love for the S6 club, having grown up with 1990s legend David Hirst as his idol. The last match Vardy started was against Wednesday in a 1-1 Hillsborough draw in November.