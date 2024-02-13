At sixes and sevens and ultimately outdone for large periods of the first half with the Foxes running amok, the Owls changed things up at half-time and were far better value as the game wore on. They had chances, too, and on another night we could well be describing a gnarled result. Alas.

Perhaps by design as Leicester squeezed the breaks, Wednesday were perhaps the better team in the second half and played much of the game in the hosts' half. As it happened and in what felt like the cliched 'free-hit' for Wednesday, they came out second-best.

The travelling Wednesdayites, in riotous voice all evening, filed out of the ground to the tune of 'The Great Escape'. Here are our player ratings from a difficult evening in Leicestershire.

James Beadle - 5 Put Vaulks under pressure with a short pass in the box that was well and truly punished. Made an excellent save to prevent the deflection off Vaulks from nestling into his net after the hour. Distribution very mixed on a night he had more of the ball than any other Owls player.

Pol Valentin - 5 Up against the lively Stephy Mavidi, he was handed a very difficult assignment and it showed. Got the Owls up the pitch a couple of times and while was joy had down his side in a rough first half he seemed to perk up in the second with the help of Palmer and a reshuffle. Fizzed a shot wide late on.

Di'Shon Bernard - 6 Won aerials on a night Leicester played on the floor. Had a couple of hairy moments but on the whole looked in decent order against an attack loaded with quality. Passing stats good.