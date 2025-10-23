Thousands of Sheffield Wednesday fans stayed away from Hillsborough making for a ‘strange’ atmosphere against Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards described as ‘sad’ Sheffield Wednesday’s plight after watching his side achieve a narrow win at a sparse Hillsborough.

Around 7,000 fans were at the ground, with a little over half of that made up by the away support from Teesside and it made for an atmosphere which Edwards admitted was strange.

The Boro manager didn’t like what he saw - though, of course not blaming those fans who stayed away - and even went as far as saying it put more pressure on him and his team to get a result.

“Look, it's sad,” he said after Morgan Whittaker’s goal settled a match that Boro should have had wrapped up in the first half. “It's not a great situation for their football club. I don't know all the details so I don't want to comment on that but it did make it strange.

“In a weird way it added more pressure on us and it probably made me feel a bit more pressured than even Friday night at home against Ipswich.

“Of course you don't want to see it. It's an amazing football club with a great tradition, big, big fan base, so of course it's not what we want, we want to play at packed out stadiums and great atmospheres and tonight was very strange.”

If it’s difficult for an away manager, how hard must it be for the Owls boss, Henrik Pedersen who has been tasked with keeping things moving on the pitch while chaos reigns off it.

“We all know how Hillsborough can be,” he said. “It can be fantastic. Of course it is painful to see this tonight, but I understand and respect everyone. I know all the fans that are sitting at home and in the pubs were together with us. We are all together. This togetherness we just have to keep. I have the biggest respect for everyone.”