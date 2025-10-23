Sheffield Wednesday new boy Joe Lumley broke into a cheeky grin and elected to plead the fifth when asked about a refereeing decision Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards intends to take higher.

The Owls played out a commendable 1-0 defeat on Wednesday evening, with Morgan Whittaker’s early strike proving to be the difference. Lumley proved to be a star man on the night, making six saves on the night to keep his temporary side in the match right up to the last kick. The Bristol City man arrived on a seven-day emergency loan deal only the day before after Ethan Horvath’s red card over the weekend left the crisis-stricken club without a senior goalkeeper.

His performance wasn’t without its controversy when on 21 minutes he raced from his line to upend Boro forward Tommy Conway. No penalty was given to the shock of the away dugout, with manager Rob Edwards later suggesting he would ‘put in a call’ to higher-ups with regard to the lack of decision from the officials. Edwards described the incident as the clearest penalty he has ever seen.

Speaking to The Star post-match, Lumley expressed his enjoyment on getting back onto the pitch for his first league appearance in nearly a year - and drew a laugh from those present when asked whether he’d got away with one in terms of the Conway challenge.

“No comment!” he said, grinning. “It's one of them. You don't mean it and it's the ref's decision. Look, I should have cleared it first time but I didn't and the situation happened as it did. The referee didn't give it, so we just get on with it.”

Lumley’s whirlwind journey to Hillsborough came within a couple of days. The terms of an emergency loan agreement mean Wednesday are duty-bound to select him ahead of the returning Horvath in Oxford United’s visit to Hillsborough on Saturday. For the most part of his career the 30-year-old has served as a second-string stopper and made clear his experience in that berth has served him well in jumping into the breach.

“I always look forward to playing games,” he said. “And the nature of my job means I always have to be ready. I am. It was the same last year at Southampton, with year at Bristol, I always train as if I'm going to play the game whether I'm on the bench or not on the bench. I'm always training to improve and play the game and be ready.

“I get that buzz from being in front of the fans and making saves on the pitch. We were unfortunate tonight not to get a result, but we'll do everything we can to get a result against Oxford.”

