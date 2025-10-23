It was an evening that even the most stoic Sheffield Wednesday onlookers would have seen as significant.

And hours after the streets surrounding Sheffield Wednesday’s famous Hillsborough stadium went devoid of the pre-match hubbub, moments after the final whistle was blown on yet another tireless Owls effort that took one of the most dominant form teams in the country to within a kick of parity, Henrik Pedersen strode out onto the pitch to applaud those who had stayed to the bitter end.

In the light of a mass-boycott of Wednesday evening’s defeat to Middlesbrough, those who attended the 1-0 defeat will have had their reasons the same way that those who didn’t had theirs, however much the shoutier corners of social media might prefer to shout them down. The Star noted a density of spectators with children and spoke to some fans who had decided the momentary withdrawal of their support for their team - not the regime - was a step too far to consider.

The basis of true democracy is in freedom of choice and without it, the very nature of protest is impossible. While some will choose to focus on the small number of Wednesdayites that did go to the game, the noise made by the many thousands that stayed away could surely be heard from Bangkok. The image was disturbing but loud and clear; no more.

His appreciation registered with those in the ground, Pedersen made his way into the underbelly of the South Stand to first address his team and then make his way through the various post-match press duties. His is a job that has been made all the more more difficult by the situation off-field, his first foray into a major managerial job littered with distraction and protest aimed at the greater good.

In the absence of leadership from the top, Pedersen press engagements have been full of questions he’d rather not be answering and to his credit he takes them on, no doubt appreciative of the reluctant requirement for them to be asked. Had Hillsborough been full of life on Wednesday evening perhaps the central task of earning a Championship point of three would have been just a little simpler. Perhaps the absurdity of the steps taken by the fan base has pulled his battered and bruised squad closer together.

But this is no situation for a manager to have to handle. In turning down jobs in more glamorous surroundings during the summer, Pedersen decided he would give Wednesday a right go. You rather suspect he felt things would have been different by now, but with time having moved on that’s simply not the reality.

And asked of the boycott, a disturbing Hillsborough and the thousands that felt a message had to be sent, the Dane chose not to duck, deflect or talk around the golden elephant in the foyer. He - and the players, he said - understood where it had come from.

“We all know how Hillsborough can be,” he said. “It can be fantastic. Of course it is painful to see this tonight, but I understand and respect everyone. I know all the fans that are sitting at home and in the pubs were together with us. We are all together. This togetherness we just have to keep. I have the biggest respect for everyone.

“We are not used to playing in front of so few of our fans in the stadium. It is painful because we know how it could be. I understand all the fans and also the fans who sit at home. I respect everyone, I’m just looking forward to when we can be together again.”

Togetherness goes far beyond the club’s current position in the table and beyond the difficulties that lie ahead in the relegation battle. As the protest showed, there is a bigger plot at play in securing a workable future for one of the country’s great institutions.

The man at the heart of the struggle took on board the decisions of the absentees where he’d no doubt have preferred them present. Whether supporters took to their seats or didn’t, there’s not a Wednesdayite that doesn’t hope for a better future. Through the eyes of this reporter, some would do well to step away from the social media slanging matches and remember that.

Individuals will make their own decisions. Disagree, debate, recruit. Stop shouting. There’s strength in unity.

