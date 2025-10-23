How Hillsborough looked as thousands of Sheffield Wednesday fans stepped up protest and stayed away - Gallery

Chris Holt
By Chris Holt

Sports Editor

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 11:04 BST

Thousands of Sheffield Wednesday fans stayed away from Hillsborough on Wednesday not as part of the ongoing protest against owner Dejphon Chansiri

Sheffield Wednesday fans stepped up their protest against owner Dejphon Chansiri for the match against Middlesbrough on Wednesday night, with thousands electing to boycott the match.

This was the first time that the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust had called on all supporters, including those with season tickets who, of course, had already paid for their seat in the stadium, to boycott the match.

Previous protests had been around calling on those who don’t have season tickets not to attend and on those who had attended matches not to spend any money inside the ground.

No official attendance was given but it is felt that this is the smallest attendance at Hillsborough for a league match for decades.

There was an eeriness around the ground. Normally concourses and streets around Hillsborough are buzzing in the hours leading up to matches but there was little traffic on Penistone Road which runs alongside the ground and no large groups of supporters making their way as is usually the case. Hardly any fans could be seen in or around the stadium in the build up, with those who did decide to attend seemingly arriving as close to kick off as possible.

Kiosks selling refreshments were largely empty and inside just a few supporters congregated in concourses.

Outside the ground, before the match, the SWFC Supporters Trust projected messages onto the side of Hillsborough, calling for Dejphon Chansiri to sell up.

Last week it was reported in The Star, among other outlets, that HMRC have threatened a winding-up order on the club over an outstanding £1m debt. The re-negotiation or repayment of a £7.4m loan on Hillsborough stadium is still not confirmed on Companies House and the club’s list of other significant creditors include the EFL and it’s understood that a further six-figure sum is now owed to HMRC in relation to monies owed on PAYE.

A protest message projected onto the side of the stadium ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough

1. Sheffield Wednesday fans boycott the match against Middlesbrough

A protest message projected onto the side of the stadium ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

A protest displaying the message 'Dejphon! Time is up! Sell the club!' is projected onto the side of the stadium ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough

2. Sheffield Wednesday fans boycott the match against Middlesbrough

A protest displaying the message 'Dejphon! Time is up! Sell the club!' is projected onto the side of the stadium ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The concourses at Hillsborough are normally a hive of activity but in the build-up only very small pockets of supporters were present

3. Sheffield Wednesday fans boycott the match against Middlesbrough

The concourses at Hillsborough are normally a hive of activity but in the build-up only very small pockets of supporters were present | National World

A quiet turnstile at Hillsborough in the lead up to the match against Middlesbrough

4. Sheffield Wednesday fans boycott the match against Middlesbrough

A quiet turnstile at Hillsborough in the lead up to the match against Middlesbrough | National World

