The Owls take on the Hornets this evening to play their game in hand, and while even a win wouldn't see their league position change, it would take them level with Queens Park Rangers in 22nd place and close the gap on Huddersfield Town in 21st to three points once again.

Danny Röhl has given a first start to Iké Ugbo after his move earlier in the window, and James Beadle is back in goal after missing out on the FA Cup tie last week, but there is no place for George Byers in the squad amid talk of his potential exit from Hillsborough, while there's still no place for Lee Gregory - who could also move.