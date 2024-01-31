News you can trust since 1887
Questions remain after Sheffield Wednesday XI reveals absences ahead of transfer deadline day

Sheffield Wednesday's XI to face Watford tonight has been revealed - and there are some interesting absentees.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 31st Jan 2024, 18:49 GMT
The Owls take on the Hornets this evening to play their game in hand, and while even a win wouldn't see their league position change, it would take them level with Queens Park Rangers in 22nd place and close the gap on Huddersfield Town in 21st to three points once again.

Danny Röhl has given a first start to Iké Ugbo after his move earlier in the window, and James Beadle is back in goal after missing out on the FA Cup tie last week, but there is no place for George Byers in the squad amid talk of his potential exit from Hillsborough, while there's still no place for Lee Gregory - who could also move.

Here's how the teams line up:

Some prematch reading for you:

Related topics:WatfordHuddersfield TownQueens Park Rangers
