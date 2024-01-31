Sheffield Wednesday target makes decision over English move - reports

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wednesday have battled hard to try and get a deal done for the Orlando City forward, putting in numerous bids in an attempt to get him to Hillsborough, however Blackburn Rovers - buoyed by an influx of money from the pending sale of Adam Wharton - were just as keen to bring him aboard.

At one point the Owls were leading the race for his signature, putting in a bid worth over £2m, however it now looks like they have missed out on McGuire as he heads to Ewood Park - that's according to Daily Telegraph reporter, Mike McGrath.

McGrath said on Twitter today, "USA striker Duncan McGuire is flying to England for a medical with Blackburn ahead of signing before the transfer deadline tomorrow. Fee agreed between Blackburn and Orlando City for the 22yr old."

Wednesday have only signed two players this month so far, bringing in James Beadle and Iké Ugbo on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion and Troyes respectively, however Danny Röhl has made it clear that he would like more through the door before the window closes.