Attacker Josh Windass was given time off around Friday's FA Cup draw with Coventry City, with Röhl revealing he had spent time working to an individual training programme in order to manage his workload and keep him fresh heading into the business end of the season. Midfielder George Byers missed out through illness, Röhl said.

"They will be available," Röhl told The Starn, looking ahead to this evening's Championship clash. "Josh showed in the last weeks that he is very important for us, he will be ready for this game and he will be minimum one more player to be in the squad and the starting 11. It will be a tough game again, they are a strong side with a good run. I played there the first time, my first game as manager at Watford I think we were very close to one another, now it is more. We can take something and next week is important with two games, home and away. We will be ready."

Wednesday took a well-earned draw from the FA Cup match-up on Friday, a result that bucked a run of two defeats on the spin in the league. Huddersfield Town's draw with QPR over the weekend means they sit six points short of the Terriers - who sacked ex-Wednesday boss Darren Moore this week - in the first safety spot. A win over Watford would therefore put them within a puncher's distance of Huddersfield when the two sides met in West Yorkshire on Saturday, though goal difference is not in Wednesday's favour.

Röhl said: “This is our basic to have this at home, hopefully we will have a lot of supporters in the stadium to create a good energy. We need our intensity and the supporters can help with this, if we can do this and be on the front foot with the supporters right behind us. You have the energy, you can press, win balls, create chances and this is our style of football.