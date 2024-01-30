Sheffield Wednesday midfielder a wanted a man as multiple clubs consider move
George Byers’ future at Sheffield Wednesday is looking very uncertain, with the midfielder a wanted man heading into the end of the transfer window.
It wasn’t long back that The Star reported that the midfielder was in Danny Röhl’s plans and that Byers wanted to try and fight to help the Owls stay in the division, but while the latter remains true it is thought that Wednesday are now looking at options to let him go.
What exactly has changed remains to be seen, but with the 27-year-old having started more Championship games than all but five other players at Hillsborough this season the decision has certainly come as a surprise. Only three have played more games.
It’s understood that, with Wednesday’s stance now changed, a whole host of clubs have shown an interest in trying to bring Byers on board, with clubs in the Championship, at the top end of League One, and also in Germany looking at trying to bring him on board either now or in the summer.
Teams will be reluctant to pay any sort of transfer fee given that his contract is up in the summer and he will be available as a free agent, so if he was to move on a permanent in the next 48 hours or so then the Owls would have to strike an agreement over the cancellation of his current deal.
A loan option could be possible as well, but what terms Wednesday would accept for the popular midfield man also remain to be seen. The club have previously turned down a seven-figure sum for Byers, however that was when he was still under contract at Hillsborough.