Sheffield Wednesday midfielder a wanted a man as multiple clubs consider move

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It wasn’t long back that The Star reported that the midfielder was in Danny Röhl’s plans and that Byers wanted to try and fight to help the Owls stay in the division, but while the latter remains true it is thought that Wednesday are now looking at options to let him go.

What exactly has changed remains to be seen, but with the 27-year-old having started more Championship games than all but five other players at Hillsborough this season the decision has certainly come as a surprise. Only three have played more games.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s understood that, with Wednesday’s stance now changed, a whole host of clubs have shown an interest in trying to bring Byers on board, with clubs in the Championship, at the top end of League One, and also in Germany looking at trying to bring him on board either now or in the summer.

Teams will be reluctant to pay any sort of transfer fee given that his contract is up in the summer and he will be available as a free agent, so if he was to move on a permanent in the next 48 hours or so then the Owls would have to strike an agreement over the cancellation of his current deal.