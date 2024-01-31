Arsenal's ex-Sheffield Wednesday striker target reflects on 'selfish' but 'easy decision' to head elsewhere
Sheffield Wednesday will hope not to hold on to the disappointment of missing out on one of their prime January transfer targets.
Manager Danny Röhl has cut a frustrated figure at times during the current transfer window, which closes at 11pm on Thursday evening. Work is ongoing to ensure the Owls leave the transfer scramble with a sense of satisfaction, though their striker search is faltering with USA international Duncan McGuire seemingly set for a switch to Blackburn Rovers. Should that prove to be the case, it won't be the first time Wednesday have held positive discussions around a signing in this window before falling short of getting it over the line.
It's understood that midfielder Conor Coventry, then of West Ham United, chose a switch to Charlton Athletic over a move to S6 and highly-rated young Arsenal striker Mika Biereth was the subject of positive talks with the Owls before completing a loan to Austrian side Sturm Graz.
In his first interview since making the move to Austria, on loan until the end of the season, Denmark youth international Biereth did not mention Wednesday explicitly but described the thought process of his switch. League position, he said, was a key factor. He'll attempt to win the league with his new team and with that comes chances to score goals.
"From a selfish point of view, it was an easy decision," Biereth said. "Sturm Graz is at the top of the table, so they are in a better situation, winning more matches and creating more chances, and I would like to see if I can contribute to that.
"Sturm Graz approached Arsenal and my agent, asking if it would be possible for me to switch to them on a loan deal. We sat down and considered whether it was worth ending the loan agreement in Motherwell, where I did very well. We quickly agreed that it would be worth it because it would be a step up for me to try my luck with Sturm Graz. Everything happened very quickly."
Biereth is yet to make his debut for Sturm Graz, who are in the midst of a training camp in Turkey as the club comes to the end of its winter break. Speaking to Tipsbladet, Biereth continued: "I definitely think the level is higher here when compared to Motherwell.
"It is also two different styles of play because in Motherwell, we played very defensively without many chances, and in Sturm Graz, it's much more forward-thinking, and a lot of chances are created. That can only be good for me. It is of course harder to score when playing for a team at the bottom of the table, where I probably get many more chances to score goals here."