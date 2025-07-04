Sheffield Wednesday could receive another financial boost, with Manchester City believed to be chasing another of their youth products.

Romario Collins, a talented teenager that is currently part of the youth setup at Middlewood Road, has developed nicely since coming on board at S6 following his release from Leeds United, and he’s started to catch the eye of teams further up the pyramid.

It’s understood that City are keen to try and sign the defender to bolster their own academy ranks, with the Owls set to pick up a six-figure fee in compensation if a move does go through.

Should Collins move on then he’s likely to be the latest youth product from Wednesday to move on this summer, with Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri set to join the Cityzens and Sutura Kakay on the brink of moving to Southampton. In total the three departures could end up being worth around £2m to the cash-strapped Owls.

The club confirmed the arrival of three youth products from Liverpool, Preston North End and Lincoln City this week as Harry Evers, Cole McGhee and Denny Oliver were all brought into the fold, while highly rated 16-year-old, Will Grainger, recently put pen to paper on his scholarship contract.

While it will no doubt be seen as disappointing that the club’s youth products are moving on, it is a sign of the good work that has – and is – being done by those in charge of the academy. And it’s tough to compete against the Category 1 academies anyway.

Many of Wednesday’s youngsters will get the chance to be part of the club’s preseason this summer as preparations continue for the campaign ahead, and fans will be hoping to get a closer look at some of those that have caught the eye in the U18s and U21s of late.

