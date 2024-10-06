Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday enjoyed a good weekend as they moved clear of the Championship relegation zone.

Sheffield Wednesday took advantage of a number of slips from their relegation rivals to move clear of the drop zone with an impressive 2-1 win at Coventry City.

There was double joy for the Owls as they left the pitch just before 5pm on Saturday as they discovered a number of results elsewhere had fallen their way. Portsmouth had high hopes of ending a poor run of form in their home game with Oxford United - but John Mousinho’s men could only claim a point after Mark Mahoney’s equaliser was cancelled out by Louie Sibley’s equaliser with just over quarter of an hour remaining. There was some surprise when Mousinho opted to replace his goalscorer with Harvey Blair as the final ten minutes approached - but the Pompey boss has revealed just why he took such a difficult decision.

Mousinho told The News: “Mark tired towards the end of the game, he slightly felt his groin as well, so we needed to bring him off. I didn't want to, but it was something which was flagged at half-time. We kept him on a bit longer than we would probably have liked. He has never before had that physical output he’s experienced over the past week, so I’m really pleased with him. He took his goal really well, the only disappointing thing for Mark is he didn’t score more.”

Wednesday boosted their own hopes of at very least preserving their second tier status as Shea Charles injury-time strike gave them a 2-1 win at Coventry after Owls winger Djeidi Gassama has cancelled out a first-half opener from Jack Rudoni. That win, combined with results elsewhere, ensured Danny Rohl’s men will head into the international break sat four points above the drop zone. Queens Park Rangers are in the relegation places after goals from Curtis Nelson and Marcus Harness condemned them to a 2-0 defeat at Derby County.

Luton Town’s 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United left the Hatters one point and one place above the bottom three and Millwall also sit just above the relegation zone after their goalless draw at West Bromwich Albion. Stoke City are three points clear following a battling stalemate at Swansea City and Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle made it three wins in five games as Morgan Whittaker’s dramatic injury-time strike gave his side a 2-1 home victory against Blackburn Rovers.