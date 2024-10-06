Highlights, Danny Röhl on the pitch and Shea Charles speaks - A Sheffield Wednesday recap
Jack Rudoni gave the Sky Blues a first half lead at the CBS Arena to deal the Owls an early blow away from home, however they rallied and managed to find a way back into the game as Djeidi Gassama struck in first half injury time to make sure that they went in level at the break.
Danny Röhl spoke to his players at half time saying that he wanted to take all three points back home to Sheffield, insisting that they were capable of doing so, and in the end he got his wish as Shea Charles grabbed his first professional goal in the dying moments. You can see what Röhl had to say at the top of the page, while the midfielder’s reaction can be seen below:
It’s safe to say that the Wednesday boss enjoyed himself as the final whistle was blown on a tumultuous afternoon that involved a lot of yellow cards, Akin Famewo’s shirt being ripped off and a few testy tackles, and he could be seen running onto the pitch as soon as the game was brought to a close. Check out that moment, as well as the extended highlights here:
For the rest of the fallout from the game, including Mark Robins’ reaction to his side letting Wednesday ‘off the hook’, we’ve got you covered with all of these articles too:
