Wednesday endured two extremely tough trips to Home Park last season, losing 3-0 on two separate occasions – once in League One and once in the FA Cup – as fans were left ruing the lengthiest away day of the campaign.

They’ll be hoping for better this time around as they go into the game with three away wins in a row, but it certainly won’t be an easy task up against the current third tier leaders and a side that are in a rich vein of form themselves.

Here’s a lowdown of tonight’s opponents from two people who know them best:

Chris Errington – Plymouth Herald

Plymouth’s setup?

To begin the season, Argyle generally played a 3-4-2-1 formation, which manager Steven Schumacher had introduced for the first time in pre-season. However, in recent matches, Argyle have shown good tactical flexibility, switching from a three-man defence to four at times, while adopting a new 3-4-3 system against Wycombe. Schumacher now has a few options to consider for each game, depending on the strengths and weaknesses of the opposition.

Thoughts on Wednesday?

Impressed and not surprised. There is some real quality in the ranks. Steven Schumacher reckons Wednesday and Ipswich Town have the strongest squads in League One and I think that's true. I have always rated Darren Moore (who played down here in Devon with Torquay United many years ago) as a manager. In my opinion, he is the sort of strong personality that you need to take charge of a big club.

Plymouth’s One To Watch?

I think one of the keys to Argyle's successful start to the season has been that they have not had to rely on one or two stand-out players. It has very much been a collective effort. Ryan Hardie is the top scorer with five goals in all competitions but is not guaranteed a starting place each game. Argyle have made some very astute loan signings, in particular the attacking duo of Finn Azaz and Morgan Whittaker, from Aston Villa and Swansea City. Argyle cannot match the spending power of their potential promotion rivals but these loanees have added undoubted quality to their squad.

Sheffield Wednesday travel to Plymouth Argyle this evening.

Jack ‘Pie’ McDermott – Popular FIFA streamer and Argyle fan

Plymouth’s start?

In terms of the ability on the pitch it's been absolutely nuts. In terms of heart from players the amount of last minute blocks and tackles too is madness and it's great to see players fighting for the badge on the pitch too.

What sort of game are you expecting?

Well the Ipswich game was a really good advert for League One football. I expect the same sort of fast pace flowing game under the lights with both teams going for it.

Opinions on Wednesday?

It's a proper old school style club, especially Hillsborough – which is a great stadium. I have always got on with the fans, and I’m also friends with your striker, Josh Windass.

Score prediction?

We have only conceded one at home all season, but you guys are good going forward. I fancy a 3-2 win for us.

Steven Schumacher - Plymouth manager

He told the club’s website, "They are still chasing, and are only a couple of points behind us, so it’s going to be a great game. They are a strong team, have loads of strengths and a nice balance about their team. If we sell out, which would be fantastic, it should be a good night.

“I feel like I watch Sheffield Wednesday all of the time! We know a lot about each other. We played each other four times last season, and they were all good games, all tight. This year will be no different; two strong teams, going at it and playing football in the right way.”

Dan Scarr – Plymouth defender

He told the club’s website, “We are doing well as a team. I get a lot of help from other players. I might have a good game, but it’s the stuff in front of me that stops balls into feet, the line being squeezed so they don’t have gaps to play in, and not getting stretched form the sides. It all helps...

“I love playing under the lights. It’s another big club coming down, another sell-out crowd, everyone will be up for it. In general, I’m just looking forward to every game that’s happening at the moment. All the lads are in the same place, and the Gaffer is buzzing for these games. It goes right through the changing rooms. I’m really looking forward to it.”

The Details

- Wednesday have only won six of the last 20 meetings between the two sides going back to 1990, and they haven’t won away at Plymouth since back in 2009. They did, however, win the last meeting of the two teams, winning 4-2 at Hillsborough back in January.

- Plymouth have beaten all three of the teams relegated from the Championship last season, and picked up five wins from six matches against sides currently in the division’s top eight. They’re on a nine-game unbeaten run and haven’t lost at home since August.

- Young Morgan Whittaker is their top scorer with four goals in 11 games so far, and he’s also tied on assists (2) with Bali Mumba and Danny Mayor. They’re a relatively young side, with only three players over the age of 28.

- The Pilgims look set to welcome back Niall Ennis after he recovered from a dead leg, however Maculay Gillesphey is still struggling with a groin problem.

