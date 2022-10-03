Sheffield Wednesday could be handed huge triple boost before Plymouth Argyle clash
Sheffield Wednesday could potentially have Lee Gregory, George Byers and Mark McGuinness back in contention for the trip to Plymouth Argyle.
The Owls have a big game on their hands tomorrow night as they make the long trip down to Home Park, and they’ll need to be at their best if they’re to leapfrog their top-of-the-table opponents by getting all three points.
Wednesday lost 3-0 away against the Pilgrims on two separate occasions in 2021/22, but they’re a side in much better shape this time around – and could also get a triple injury boost according to their manager, Darren Moore.
Speaking after the 1-0 win over Port Vale, the Owls boss explained that Byers, Gregory and McGuinness would all be assessed, with hope of them being available after they all missed games in recent weeks.
Moore told The Star, “There’s George and Lee, but there’s also the recovery of Mark McGuinness as well… So those are the ones that we’ll have a look at on Monday, and we’ll see where the trio are at.
“But we certainly hope that, if they’re not fit for Tuesday, then they will be for the Cheltenham game… Unless there’s any hiccups at the last minute.
“That’s part and parcel of it, as you know. We’ve had to rejig the pack, but credit to the players who have carried on with the same mentality.”
Wednesday haven’t won four consecutive league away games since back in 2006, and it would be a real stamp of authority if they were to get a result against one of the most in-form teams in the country right now.