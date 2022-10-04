The 21-year-old striker, who left the Baggies over the summer, is currently on the lookout for a new club, and will be hoping to make an impression at Middlewood Road.

Windsor was an unused substitute as Neil Thompson’s U21 side were beaten 3-0 by local rivals, Sheffield United, on Monday evening, but was spotted in Owls colours during the warm-ups.

During his time at West Brom, the attacker spent time out on loan with the likes of Grimsby Town, Newport County and Carlisle United - however struggled to make too much of a mark before becoming a free agent a few months ago.

Wednesday are looking to bolster their ranks following an injury to new recruit, Luke Cook, though it remains to be seen whether Windsor is seen as a fitting addition or not.

The Owls’ U21s have had a very tough start to the season with seven defeats in nine games following a hefty summer turnover, and will be desperate to try and get back to winning ways against Barnsley next week.

With Windsor, ‘Thommo’ and his technical team will be having a closer look before making a decision - and it’s unknown whether that look will include a runout at Oakwell in a weeks’ time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday trialist, Owen Windsor, during his time on loan with Grimsby Town. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)