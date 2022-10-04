Sheffield Wednesday bring former West Bromwich Albion attacker in for a closer look
Sheffield Wednesday are having a look at former West Bromwich Albion man, Owen Windsor.
The 21-year-old striker, who left the Baggies over the summer, is currently on the lookout for a new club, and will be hoping to make an impression at Middlewood Road.
Windsor was an unused substitute as Neil Thompson’s U21 side were beaten 3-0 by local rivals, Sheffield United, on Monday evening, but was spotted in Owls colours during the warm-ups.
During his time at West Brom, the attacker spent time out on loan with the likes of Grimsby Town, Newport County and Carlisle United - however struggled to make too much of a mark before becoming a free agent a few months ago.
Wednesday are looking to bolster their ranks following an injury to new recruit, Luke Cook, though it remains to be seen whether Windsor is seen as a fitting addition or not.
The Owls’ U21s have had a very tough start to the season with seven defeats in nine games following a hefty summer turnover, and will be desperate to try and get back to winning ways against Barnsley next week.
With Windsor, ‘Thommo’ and his technical team will be having a closer look before making a decision - and it’s unknown whether that look will include a runout at Oakwell in a weeks’ time.
Windsor is predominantly a striker, but has played out wide at points in his young career. He’s got six goals and assists in 18 games in League Two, the FA Cup and Papa John’s Trophy.