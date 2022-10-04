Sheffield Wednesday face top-of-the-table Plymouth Argyle this evening in their rearranged fixture from last month.

The Owls’ trip to Plymouth was due to take place on a Saturday afternoon in September, however the game was postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and pushed to October 4th.

Now, with Wednesday eyeing top spot, their manager, Darren Moore, has said that they’re looking forward to the game against Steven Schumacher’s impressive outfit – though admits the timing of it is a real shame for them.

Speaking over the weekend after the 1-0 win over Port Vale, Moore said, “I’m looking forward to the game, as I’m sure Schuey is as well… They’re on a tremendous run, and it’ll be two good teams playing good football and showing consistency to their play this season.

“It’s two teams that look like they’ve take a step forward from where we were at last season, and both of us will go head to head and it bodes well for a really good game.

“I’m just so sorry that it’s on a Tuesday night, where - even though our fans will still be in numbers - we probably won’t get the same volume as when the fixture was set for a Saturday. But we’ll focus, get down there, and do as well as we can.”

Darren Moore is expecting a good game between Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle.

Moore also recounted the two 3-0 defeats at Vale Park last season – one in the league and one in the FA Cup – praising the venue ahead of what could be a vital encounter.

He went on to say, “Last season I remember the two games down there and we just couldn’t get going… The first game we had the chances and didn’t capitalise. They did, and ran out worthy winners. In the cup we went down there a little bit depleted.

“We know the arena, we know the environment… It’s a beautiful pitch, probably one of the best in the league, and we’re looking forward to it.”

