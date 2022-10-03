Sheffield Wednesday star named among EFL’s best – duo claim League One plaudits

Heneghan was a rock at the back for the Owls on Saturday afternoon as they repelled a stubborn Vale side , with the defender winning more aerial battles than any other player on the pitch on the way to an important 1-0 victory.

The centre back has been rewarded for his efforts with a place in the overarching Team of the Week award, while his teammate – and match-winner on the day – Will Vaulks has joined him in the League One Team of the Week.

WhoScored’s ratings are used to determine who makes it into the teams, and Heneghan received an 8.2 rating for his work in the backline while Vaulks picked up a rating of 8.0 after his long-range striker secured all three points.

Michael Ihiekwe was the next highest-rated Wednesday player of the weekend with a 7.7 rating, however that wasn’t high enough to get him in ahead of Eiran Cashin (8.4) of Derby County and Cheltenham Town’s Caleb Taylor (8.1).

Wednesday players have picked up plenty of plaudits this year over the course of 11 games so far with several having made it into Team of the Week sides up to now, while Liam Palmer won the League One August Player of the Month award to make it three on the bounce for the Owls.

It remains to be seen if they’ll be in the running for the September award, with nominees for that gong expected to be named soon.

