Sheffield Wednesday are enjoying some good form at the moment after losing only one match in their previous six in League One. The Owls currently sit third in the table and have a seven point advantage on Peterborough United in fourth.

Darren Moore’s side also claimed a 2-0 victory over Leicester City U21s last night thanks to goals from Callum Paterson and Will Trueman - leaving them third in their group in the Papa Johns Trophy.

While the majority of the top two tiers face another round of fixtures midweek, Sheffield Wednesday don’t return to league action this weekend - however, there continues to be plenty of news in League One.

Here is a round-up of today’s headlines...

Posh chairman praises Ivan Toney

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has heaped praise on his former loanee Ivan Toney, claiming that Chelsea would win the Premier League if they were to sign him.

The Brentford striker has been sensational this season, bagging ten goal contributions and earning himself a call-up to the England squad last month.

Speaking on The Hard Truth podcast, MacAnthony said: “Ivan is on a different level. Is there better number nine at Chelsea? Is there a better number nine at Manchester United?

“Chelsea are looking great under Potter but they don’t have a number nine like a Drogba. Ivan Toney is Chelsea’s Drogba, I’m telling you right now. Remember what type of player Drogba was, look at Toney, the physicality, leading the line, giving defenders nightmares. Everything about him, big goals at big moments, a leader and a match winner.

“I think if Ivan Toney went in the Chelsea team, they could battle with Man City. Get Toney to Chelsea and they would win the title in the next two years.”

Ex-EFL star returns from four-year ban

Former Ipswich, Crawley and Peterborough United defender Josh Yorwerth has returned to football following his ban in 2018. The then 24-year-old missed a doping test when playing for Posh and was initially suspended at a FA hearing after turning up to an interivew ‘sticking of booze’ and later admitting to using cocaine.

Yorwerth’s ban came to an end on October 2 and he was quickly snapped up by Welsh Premier League club, Penybont, making the bench for their 3-0 win over Broughton on Saturday.

Steven Schumacher responds to West Brom

Steven Schumacher has played down rumours linking him with the vacant West Brom job.

The Baggies have been searching for a new boss since they sacked Steve Bruce earlier this month and are impressed by Schumacher, who currently sits top of League One with Plymouth Argyle.

The 38-year-old has now responded to the links following the Pilgrims’ EFL Trophy win on Tuesday, saying: It won’t be a distraction. I’ve seen all of the stuff and I’ve had loads of people texting me, but there’s been no contact from my side.

“If there’s been interest from West Brom I think that’s great because that shows we’re doing something well here, because you wouldn’t get spoken about if you were sitting down the bottom of the league or mid-table.

“It just shows the good job that everyone’s doing - not just me, and we’re getting recognised with these big clubs. West Brom’s a massive club, but there’s been no contact and as far as I’m concerned there’s probably nothing in it.”