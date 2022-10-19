Darren Moore has his plan laid out for Sheffield Wednesday loanee from Nottingham Forest

Mighten, on loan from Nottingham Forest and a player whose arrival at Hillsborough in the summer represented something of a coup for Wednesday, played the entire match in the Owls’ 2-0 win over Leicester City U21s in the Papa Johns Trophy on Tuesday night.

Those starts have been rare for the 20-year-old since making the move from the east Midlands and while it wasn’t an overly impressive performance, in a match that won’t won’t live long in the memory banks, it was the beginning and completing the game that Moore was looking for from Mighten.

Darren Moore wants to turn Alex Mighten from an impact player into one that has a starting role at Sheffield Wednesday Pic Steve Ellis

The majority of his young career has been spent coming off the bench and Moore and his coaching staff are attempting to transition Mighten from being an ‘impact’ player, to one that can kick off and be a regular in the starting XI.

"With Alex, he got a full 90 minutes,” said Moore after that win against the young Foxes. “What you have to remember with Alex is he has always been an impact player coming on the pitch and we want him here to play and start games.

"It does take time and he got 90 minutes [against Leicester]. I thought his game got better as the game wore on. He showed some great, close quick feet which we know he will bring us. He unlocks defences when people are sitting deep. He has got the ability to go past people, which is really important.

"He can feel pleased with his 90 minutes. It builds his cardiovascular system and his body to recover over 90 minutes. We have not brought him here to be an impact player. We have brought him here to start and play games and that's what we want to do.

"The 90 minutes will have done him a world of good in terms of stretching his body to those levels. He got some good sufficient minutes again and he can get himself ready again and we will see how he is for us in the weeks to come.”