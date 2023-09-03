They had to fight hard for it, but on Saturday Sheffield Wednesday secured their first point of the Championship season against Leeds United.

The Owls have had a rocky start to the 2023/24 campaign after a whole host of changes at Hillsborough that include the manager and the playing staff on top of the fact that they’re now playing in a different division as well.

Not many gave them a chance going up against a Leed side with plenty of players who turned out in the Premier League last season, but Xisco’s men put their bodies on the line and came away from Elland Road with a 0-0 draw that took them off the bottom of the table. Their manager was delighted, and you can hear what he had to say in the video above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It may have been goalless, but the tie wasn’t without drama as both sides had chances to steal the points, and there was a flashpoint towards the end of the second half when the home fans wanted a penalty given against Dominic Iorfa for a challenge on Willy Gnonto - you can check out that moment and the other highlights below:

For Barry Bannan, he was pleased that the Owls managed to hold out against tough opposition, here’s his reaction to the result:

And if you want to catch up on everything else from the clash in West Yorkshire, we’ve got you covered here with a whole host of articles covering the fallout of Wednesday’s final game before the international break:

Advertisement Hide Ad