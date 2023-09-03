Daniel Farke says that they expected Sheffield Wednesday to be a ‘deep-sitting’ opponent, and was disappointed that they couldn’t find the back of the net.

Wednesday did well to keep Leeds at bay at Elland Road on Saturday, with the hosts’ expensively assembled side unable to break down a stubborn Owls backline that were chasing their first point and clean sheet of the season.

Xisco’s men didn’t manage to secure the three points, however can be pleased with their work in the 0-0 draw, a result that lifted them off the foot of the Championship table just before the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites were expected to pick up all three points on home soil, and Farke believes that they did create enough to do so.

He told the media afterwards, “It feels in the first home games of the season that it’s always the same story, speaking about how we dominated, creating more than enough, leading each statistic.

"The overriding feeling is that we are disappointed. We expected today to play against a really deep-sitting opponent that defends and gives everything to block each shot, experienced in game management, time wasting. We spoke about needing the first goal.

“My players created more than enough to win the game. Georginio Rutter one on one, Joel Piroe in a perfect shooting position, Cree Summerville one-on-one, Rutter again one-on-one, Luke Ayling free header six yards out. I could go on. Normally it’s more than enough to win this game or two games but if you don’t find the first goal it’s difficult.”