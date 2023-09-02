‘Great to see’ ‘Starved’ - Sheffield Wednesday celebrate hard-earned point away at toothless Leeds United
Sheffield Wednesday landed their first point of the season as they held a blunt Leeds United to a 0-0 draw at Elland Road - and they were good value for it.
Wednesday didn’t create too much going forward, but handled the hefty Leeds threat well at the other end and came away with a clean sheet that will delight manager, Xisco.
The Owls hadn’t kept one since his arrival at Hillsborough, so to do so against Daniel Farke’s side on their home turf will certainly be welcomed.
It wasn’t a pretty game, but plenty of the fans who made the trip from Sheffield wouldn’t have been too against taking a point home by 5pm.
Here’s how we rated the Owls stars after their trip to West Yorkshire: