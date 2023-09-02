News you can trust since 1887
‘Great to see’ ‘Starved’ - Sheffield Wednesday celebrate hard-earned point away at toothless Leeds United

Sheffield Wednesday landed their first point of the season as they held a blunt Leeds United to a 0-0 draw at Elland Road - and they were good value for it.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 17:02 BST

Wednesday didn’t create too much going forward, but handled the hefty Leeds threat well at the other end and came away with a clean sheet that will delight manager, Xisco.

The Owls hadn’t kept one since his arrival at Hillsborough, so to do so against Daniel Farke’s side on their home turf will certainly be welcomed.

It wasn’t a pretty game, but plenty of the fans who made the trip from Sheffield wouldn’t have been too against taking a point home by 5pm.

Here’s how we rated the Owls stars after their trip to West Yorkshire:

Made one really good save to keep the scores level in the first half, and was called into action again early in the second. Things could have gone very differently if not for his interventions.

1. Devis Vasquez - 8

Played his part in Wednesday first clean sheet of the season with some confident play on the right side of the Owls defence. Was strong when he had to be, and used the ball pretty well.

2. Di’Shon Bernard - 7

A cornerstone at the back for Wednesday, and misplaced just one pass all game. Won plenty of duels and used his strength well.

3. Bambo Diaby - 7

Back in a more familiar position at LCB, Famewo was tidy in defence. Strong in the tackle, solid on the ball, and certainly helped secure a vital point for Wednesday.

4. Akin Famewo - 7

