Xisco makes revealing transfer market claim after Sheffield Wednesday additions

Xisco said he was ‘very happy’ with Sheffield Wednesday’s efforts on deadline day of the summer transfer window - but admitted the club would have liked to have done more business.

The Spaniard watched on from the sidelines as the Owls chalked-up their first point of his time as manager, in doing so keeping their first clean sheet along the way at much-fancied Leeds United.

Xisco expressed his satisfaction with the point and performance at Elland Road - as he did when discussing deadline day activity that saw midfield pair Jeff Hendrick and John Buckley sign on loan from Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers respectively.

Wednesday would have liked to have done more business, he revealed. The Star understands the club would have liked to have added a striker in what was a difficult market.

“I am very happy about that,” he said on the transfer window. “We have signed two very important players, both midfielders, we’re sure they will be able to reduce the time because they know about the Championship.

“This for me is very important because we know the level of the players.

“I think we have a squad with two player per position. It is strong and now they have good competition in the team.

“I am sure we were thinking some players more but sometimes the market can’t give you that.”

Wednesday’s point offered a continuation of their upward curve in fortunes after improved performances went unrewarded in weeks gone by.

Xisco is philosophical - preferring to focus on the edging towards their end goal.

“Right now I know what the squad is and we will continue to keep improving all of the time. We have a lot of work in a short time.

“When you speak about the process you talk in short, medium and large. Today the players understood what was was needed from a derby, understood the required actions, understood what was important to achieve.