Sheffield Wednesday boss hails ‘brilliant’ attitude of Owls after Leeds United result

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, was pleased with how the Owls handled their game against Leeds United on Saturday.

Wednesday stood firm against an expensively-assembled Leeds outfit in their first visit to Elland Road in over three years, earning a 0-0 draw that got them off the mark in the Championship – and off the foot of the table.

The Owls showed excellent concentration levels and worked hard for the result against Daniel Farke’s side, and now Xisco wants to use it as a springboard for his side going forward.

“Brilliant,” he said when asked about the attitude of his players to stick it out. “This is what we need, and it’s important for football. Football is playing with passion, with power, with energy, and today the team was like that.

“We need to understand that mistakes in life is normal, and we had mistakes today - sure. But today we played against a big team with big players in situations, and our team was at a good level.

“It’s only one point, and we need to continue to work hard… We try now to improve our performances at home, we have that chance in September, and we want that connection with our fans.

“I think everybody who came here today will go home very happy, because they can feel like the team gave their best.”

