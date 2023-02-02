A quiet January transfer window has left a tight-knit squad battling to take Sheffield Wednesday to the League One title. And first team coach Jimmy Shan would have it no other way.

Speaking exclusively to The Star, Shan showed no concerns over the number of players in the Owls changing room – rather seeing it as a positive as they head into a fiercely competitive February that sees them take on fellow promotion rivals Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town.

The 44-year-old has been described as ‘a hidden weapon’ and has heavily influenced an incredible four-month unbeaten run that coincided with his arrival at S6.

Sheffield Wednesday coach Jimmy Shan has worked with Darren Moore for many years.

Any lingering fan anxiety over the lack of transfer activity is certainly not being felt at Middlewood Road, he said.

“The competition for places is tight and real to players and it’s competitive. And it brings team cohesion,” Shan explained.

“Sometimes you can get lost in huge squads and at times in my career I’ve seen big, big numbers at a first team level and there’s a cohort of players in there that know they’re not going to get in. That’s where you start getting your splits and your divides.

“That team cohesion we have, where we are in terms of our form, our league position, it all adds up to a lot of excitement and a lot of togetherness.

“The competition in training is huge and it gives a sense of matchday competition.”

On the subject of squad size, Shan gave a peek behind the curtain of Wednesday’s preparation for Saturday’s headline battle with Plymouth, with Darren Moore making clear every player should be ready for action whenever called upon.

Shan said: “The manager gathered the players today and told them; whether it’s this week or in six weeks, everyone will get their opportunity and the team will need them. They’ve got to make sure when that opportunity arises they’re ready to go.

“That chance will only feel around the corner and having a smaller squad builds that reality.

“We spoke as a staff this morning and the manager spoke to the players about what sort of crowd is going to be there, it’s going to be a sell-out. These are the games you want to play. We want to go and sell out Hillsborough regularly.”

Having jumped into the top two on the back of a relentless winning run post-Christmas, a win over the Pilgrims would see Wednesday go top of League One for the first time since September 2021.

And with third-place Ipswich laying in wait next weekend, it’s a prospect that has got the juices flowing in the coaching quarters.

“It’s not make or break, it would be silly to describe it as that,” Shan smiled. “But these are games that test you and from a coaching view, these are the games you love.

“Plymouth have gone really well all season, their form guide, the way they play. It’s going to be a wonderful tactical battle from a coaching perspective.

“Everything geared around this football club is for a return to the Championship. We want to play on the bigger stage and test ourselves week-in, week-out.