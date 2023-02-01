4 . Jordon Ibe

The former Liverpool wonderkid has had his troubles in recent years and left Turkish second tier side Adanaspor last year having not made a senior appearance in a fiasco that was barely his fault - it was something of a carnage club. Yet to step back into football and is on the hunt for his eighth club. The winger is still only 27 and has huge talent but hasn't played for such a long time. Someone will surely take a punt on him sooner or later.

Photo: Shaun Botterill