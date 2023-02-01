So that was the January transfer window.
A ripple of disappointment, maybe? Aden Flint was the only man through the door in the end in a month Sheffield Wednesday lost two players including star man Mark McGuinness.
The fact is though that the Owls’ squad is well stocked in most areas and had far less work to do when it came to running repairs compared with their title rivals.
And four months unbeaten? You wouldn’t want mass changes, would you?
The window has closed but that doesn’t mean Wednesday can’t make more additions of course.. it’s the return of the free agents gallery!
Featuring some very – ahem – left-field shouts and one or two that you’d definitely give some thought to, here we go...
1. Some of the names are pretty 'out-there', we'll admit..
..but one or two might just make a little sense. From German centre-halves to former Premier League strikers, there are a load of free agents on the market. Let's take a look at some of the players available to sign right now.
2. Sammy Ameobi
Out of contract since his Middlesbrough contract came and went with injury having prevented him making a single appearance, Ameobi has been a thorn in Wednesday's side on plenty of occasions in the colours of Nottingham Forest and Bolton Wanderers. Now 30, the Newcastle-born trickster hasn't played a game of football since April 5 2021 - a whopping 660+ days ago.
3. Chris Martin
Another man who has performed well against Wednesday on occasion, Martin was released from his Bristol City contract by way of mutual termination on deadline day and is on the lookout for pastures new. At 34, he's a short-term option for any club that takes a roll on him - and aside from everything else, he's surely too similar a striker to those already at Wednesday, isn't he?
4. Jordon Ibe
The former Liverpool wonderkid has had his troubles in recent years and left Turkish second tier side Adanaspor last year having not made a senior appearance in a fiasco that was barely his fault - it was something of a carnage club. Yet to step back into football and is on the hunt for his eighth club. The winger is still only 27 and has huge talent but hasn't played for such a long time. Someone will surely take a punt on him sooner or later.
