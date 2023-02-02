David Stockdale has made clear that has no intention of coming to terms with being dropped as Sheffield Wednesday’s number one goalkeeper – but has vowed to continue his support of the man who took his spot.

The veteran stopper, who was praised for his early impact in Wednesday colours having signed from Wycombe Wanderers last summer, last played in a December draw at Exeter City.

Stockdale had helped the Owls rack up 11 clean sheets in the league by that time and his dropping for Cameron Dawson – who himself has been excellent since stepping back into the side – came as something of a surprise to many at the time.

Owls David Stockdale Pic Steve Ellis

The 37-year-old spoke candidly on his refusal to accept the role of back-up, but explained he takes pride in his role helping Dawson to continue his form.

“It’s a good job I like Cam, isn’t it!” he joked with BBC Sheffield’s Adam Oxley as part of an interview for their #TimeToTalk mental health campaign.

“It never gets easier and the day I accept it is the day I shouldn’t be playing. I told Cam ‘I’m going to be hot on your heels’, but I did an interview [when he signed for the club], you can probably look back on it. I said whoever was playing, I’d be supportive.

“At the end of the day there’s one thing we all want to do and that’s win promotion.”

Where other goalkeepers may have sulked their way through proceedings since being dropped, Stockdale has shown his support of Dawson publicly on several occasions.

“On a personal level we’re friends, we get on,” he said.

“It wasn’t Cam’s decision to do that [drop Stockdale]. Why should I jeopardise his happiness or career when it was only going to reflect badly on myself.

“He’s 10 years younger than me. I was once there. Can you imagine someone older when I was there doing something bad to jeopardise me, how I’d feel?

“I’d rather be known as an OK goalkeeper but a nice lad, rather than a really good goalkeeper and a bit of a div.”