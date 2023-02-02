Decisions, decisions. And none more important than this weekend as Sheffield Wednesday seek a move into top spot.

Plymouth Argyle are the visitors to what looks set to be a sell-out Hillsborough and what is set up to be something of a classic.

The two sides have been the best sides in the division so far this season, the table tells us that, and some of the best players the third tier has to offer will be in display.

But how will Darren Moore choose to set up his Wednesday side? Will there be a temptation to draft in Aden Flint, or will he stick with the back three that has performed so strongly in recent weeks? What about George Byers and Barry Bannan – will they be drafted straight back in to midfield?

Here’s our stab at what the side will be as the Owls look to jump into first place.

1 . GK - Cameron Dawson Will have been disappointed not to have kept a clean sheet against Fleetwood - not that there was much he could have done to prevent their goal. David Stockdale continues to wait in the wings but Dawson is in excellent form and will surely keep his spot. Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2 . RCB - Liam Palmer It was another reliable performance from Wednesday's Mr Reliable over the weekend. He may well have to hand the armband back to Barry Bannan this time out after a good few weeks deputising to great effect. It's not beyond the realms of possibility there's a reshuffle with Aden Flint having come in and we know Moore likes Palmer out wide, but we're going for an unchanged back three. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3 . CB - Dominic Iorfa Has stepped up in recent weeks with Wednesday's central defensive ranks looking like the set of Saving Private Ryan at times. Again, Flint may be preferred depending on Wednesday's thinking, but noone could decry Iorfa a real go at cementing his place in the middle of the three. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

4 . LCB - Akin Famewo Cramp was the early doors diagnosis after Famewo hobbled out late on at the weekend and let's hope that proved to be the case. He's taken to that role on the left with real class and will be hoping to continue that form into the next couple of weeks. Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis Photo Sales