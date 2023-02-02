Sheffield Wednesday supporters have used their online clout to ensure one of their own steamrolls an award while out on loan – a gong he had a strong chance of winning regardless.

Young Owls defender David Agbonotohoma is spending time with up-punching National League side Boreham Wood having become a key man in Wednesday’s under-23 side since his signing last summer.

His nomination for the club’s January player of the month award came fully deserved, with Wood supporters commenting that he would be a worthy winner for a string of impressive and mature displays.

David Agbontohoma is away from Sheffield Wednesday on loan at Boreham Wood. (via @SWFC)

Once the vote – which pits Agbontohoma against three teammates and was conducted on Twitter – reached Sheffield Wednesday fans, the defender’s tally sped into a commanding lead into the several hundreds.

His start in Boreham Wood colours has seen him play every possible minute since joining, playing his hand in keeping back-to-back clean sheets in wins over Altrincham and Aldershot as well as a star turn in a draw and narrow FA Cup replay defeat to League One Accrington Stanley.

Only an extra time goal stood between Agbontohoma and ‘The Wood’ from a fifth round date with Leeds United.

The success of the one-time Arsenal academy youngster prompts a quiet question or two as to how his future lies.

His current loan agreement runs out in the coming days and while the Owls will no doubt be keen to allow him to extend it and continue his development, Wednesday are perhaps a little light in terms of defensive reinforcements having failed to complete a deal to bring Celtic youngster Stephen Welsh in on loan on deadline day.

Owls manager Darren Moore – who has held roles as both a youth coach and as a loan manager in his career – has spoken about the importance of loan moves in terms of the development of players like Agbonotohoma.

He said at the outset of his loan: “While in terms of training in and around the first-team he does well, he needs that time on the frontline just to add that bit more power and decision-making to his game.