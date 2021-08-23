More former Sheffield Wednesday men secure new clubs after Owls exit – Kadeem Harris and Keiren Westwood wait while Jordan Rhodes gets major blow
Most of the players that left Sheffield Wednesday over the summer have secured moves elsewhere since their Owls departure, and now Ben Hughes is the latest to complete a switch.
Hughes, who joined Wednesday from Manchester City’s academy in 2016, worked his way through the ranks at Middlewood Road and often trained with the club’s first team in recent years, but – despite making the matchday squad on numerous occasions – never made his professional debut.
Now, after a decision was made to part ways with him at the end of last season, it has been revealed that the 21-year-old has signed for Marine AFC in the Northern Premier League Division One West.
This news follows Isaac Rice’s switch to Gainsborough, Charlie Reaney’s move down the road to Sheffield FC and Luke Cox joining Redditch United as the youngsters all look to get back on track following their S6 exits. Another former Owls youngster, 18-year-old Luke Hall, has also joined The World’s First.
Meanwhile, in terms of the senior players, all but Kadeem Harris and Keiren Westwood have now found themselves new contracts elsewhere, with the bulk of them signing to Championship clubs but others going a little bit further afield to countries such as Scotland, Germany and Turkey.
With Harris, the winger was recently on trial with Reading FC as he seeks the next chapter in his career, while Westwood will no doubt be weighing up his options after the 36-year-old’s departure from Hillsborough after a lengthy spell in South Yorkshire.
In other ex-Wednesday player news, former striker, Jordan Rhodes, has been ruled out for a couple of months with a back problem, with Carlos Corberan suggesting that it’ll be some time before he’s back in action again.
He told the media, "He had a problem in the back and from the beginning has had pain in training.
"We were managing the number of training (sessions) with him because he continued having this pain but unfortunately he continued having pain.
"The scan showed he has a little bit of a problem with a bone in his back and that's why we're going to miss him maybe a couple of months."