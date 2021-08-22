Daughter of ex-Sheffield Wednesday man signs for Owls' Ladies – bags hattrick early doors

The Owlesses are currently gearing up for the season ahead as Paul Musacchio looks to get off to a good start in his first campaign in charge of the side, and he’s rung plenty of changes over the summer in a bid to prepare them as best as possible for what lies in front of them.

Coughlan is the latest of the new recruits with the 2021/22 North East Women's Regional Football League Premier Division just a couple of weekends away, and it’s not the first time that her family name has been on the back of a blue and white shirt – her dad is former Owl, Graham Coughlan.

A statement from SWLFC read, “Manager Paul Musacchio names his latest signing to bolster the first team squad. Shannon Coughlan joins to add options to the striker’s department.

“Shannon joins us from Sheffield FC after playing previously for Wisewood Juniors. Shannon’s not the first in her family to pull on the famous blue & white stripes, her dad is Graham Coughlan who played for the Owls from 2005 to 2007.”

Meanwhile, Coughlan admitted that she was very excited for her new venture, saying, “I’m absolutely buzzing to sign for Sheffield Wednesday… Paul, the staff and players have been so welcoming, and I’m excited to get started. I can’t wait to be back enjoying my football.”

And she’s wasted no time when it comes to getting back to it, scoring a hattrick in Sunday’s friendly against Altrincham as the Musacchio’s side picked up an impressive 6-2 victory – Amy Broomhead got two, with Channy Rymer the other Owless on the scoresheet.

SWLFC will get their league campaign underway on September 5th against Sunderland West End at home, and Musacchio will be eager for his team to try and get off to a winning start after all the changes that have been made in recent months.