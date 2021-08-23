Darren Moore heaps praise on Sheffield Wednesday star after derby heroics

Peacock-Farrell put in a Man of the Match-worthy performance for Wednesday at the New York Stadium over the weekend, pulling off an incredible save to stop Kieran Sadlier scoring from the penalty spot and dealing with everything that came his way over the course of 90 minutes.

Speaking after the South Yorkshire Derby, Rotherham’s Paul Warne described the Burnley loanee as ‘the best goalkeeper in League One’, and he wasn’t the only one heaping praise on the shot-stopper following his performance in S60.

His manager, Moore, explained what it was that impressed him most, saying, “This is why I was so keen to bring him to the club… He’s a first-class goalkeeper. He’s calm, he’s confident and he gives confidence to those around him. Make no mistake, that was not a miss, it was a save. And it’s a great save too and the turning point of the game.

“It’s another clean sheet for Bailey and the group, we do a lot of work on shape and discipline with and without the ball, everyone plays their part and clean sheets are a credit to them all.”

He also described how pleased he was to see out the game despite the penalty decision – which they thought was incorrect – that went against them, saying, “We were tight, we were resolute and what I am really pleased about is the fact that we didn’t let the penalty affect us mentally.

“Bailey has made a fantastic save but you still have to show resilience to recover. We think the contact was outside the area. The boy has landed in the area and it is a foul but the contact was outside. But we managed the situation and went on to win the game.”

Sheffield Wednesday's Bailey Peacock-Farrell celebrates with Liam Palmer. (Pic Steve Ellis)