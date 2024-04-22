Limbs, Chris Powell-ing and Barry Bannan's 400: A Sheffield Wednesday recap

The Owls have been battling the drop for many months now, getting closer and then further away from climbing out of the bottom three as the weeks passed by, but a good Saturday followed by an even better Sunday saw them jump up to 21st place.

Josh Windass and Marvin Johnson scored for Wednesday before a calamitous own goal guaranteed the three points, and you can check out all three of them at the top of the page in the extended highlights - you should also keep an eye out for the limbs behind the net for Johnson’s in particular.

There was a huge milestone for Barry Bannan as he reached 400 appearances for the Owls, which he described as a massive honour, while Danny Röhl was in good form in the post-match press conference as he spoke about how he’d not been too concerned over the results that played out the day before. You can listen to what they both had to say below:

There was also some fantastic scenes after the game as assistant coach, Chris Powell, celebrated with the massive crowd in the away end, giving his top to a fan before performing his usual heel-clicking routine - much to the delight of the support.

