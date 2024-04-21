Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 3-1 win propelled Wednesday out of the relegation zone and to a run of only one defeat in their last six matches against a side fresh off a famous away win at Leeds United. Röhl spoke about the threat of Championship top scorer Sammie Szmodics in the build-up to the clash but insisted in conversation with The Star post-match that his focus was always on setting up to hurt Blackburn’s leaky defence rather than guard against their attack.

The Owls lined up with a three-man attack on the day, with Josh Windass and Anthony Musaba supproting Ike Ugbo up top. Windass scored a stunning opener surely set for the goal of the season gong while Musaba collected two assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“To prepare for this game was not the easiest, they played before with a back four always, then a big defeat,” said Röhl. “For me it was clear that when you beat Leeds away you go with a back five and they did this. I had an idea and that was the reason why we started in front with three guys.

“They had conceded 71 goals. We needed to come here with courage, we could not just come here and try to defend and wait for something to happen. We wanted to come to be active, not to be reactive. Before the first goal we pressed and won the ball. Maybe we were a little bit lucky, but also it was our performance, we forced them into something.”

The German coach gave a stony-faced response to a question that posed whether Wednesday’s mental approach could change having gone from ‘the hunters’ to ‘the hunted’ in the survival scrap. He insisted they were still hunters and with six points still to play for were seeking to chase down the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Blackburn and maybe even QPR and Stoke City before the season ends on May 4.

West Bromwich Albion will arrive at Hillsborough on Saturday fresh from two defeats in two and could have their play-off place secured if Middlesbrough are able to take points from Hull City’s charge in midweek. A final day trip to Sunderland has been marked out as the day that will decide who stays in the division and who faces the prospect of joining Rotherham United through the trap door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad