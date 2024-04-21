Watch over 7,300 Sheffield Wednesday fans celebrate in beautiful scenes after Blackburn Rovers win
A fine strike from Josh Windass got the ball rolling for Wednesday in front of over 21,000 people at Ewood Park, but the thousands of Wednesdayites present couldn’t celebrate for long after Sammie Szmodics equalised mere minutes later in front of the 7,300+ travelling support.
The second half brought better luck for the visitors, though, and with a third of the stadium cheering on the team in yellow there was another breakthrough for Danny Röhl’s side - this time through Marvin Johnson after he’d been found by Anthony Musaba on the break.
Aynsley Pears added to Blackburn’s woes with a nightmarish own goal, much to the delight of the celebrating horde behind his net, and at 3-1 the Owls looked to be finally climbing out of the Championship’s bottom three.
They hung on, doing so confidently in the end, and it led to some fantastic scenes at the final whistle as the players, Röhl, and his technical team all celebrated with those donned in Wednesday colours out in Lancashire. You can watch the video at the top of the page.
Röhl’s outfit now have their second tier fate firmly in their own hands, knowing that they must only match the results of Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town in order to maintain their place in the division.