The first half was a tight one, and needed two moments of quality to find the net. First it was Josh Windass with a brilliant goal from range, then from Sammie Smodics to level things up.
Wednesday have spent months in the bottom three, almost the entire season in fact, but after an excellent second half display that included a fine goal from Marvin Johnson and a bizarre one from Aynsley Pears they have managed to finally escape it. They’re up to 21st with two games to go - could they really pull off the great escape?
Here’s how we rated the Owls players in their penultimate away game of the season in front of a bumper travelling support:
1. James Beadle - 7
The Wednesday stopper didn't really have too much to do, really. He was solid enough when called upon, and certainly isn't the only goalkeeper to have been beaten by Sammie Szmodics this season.
2. Liam Palmer - 7
A tidy showing from the long-serving Wednesday defender, who worked hard back in defence and made a couple of important tackles. Could have scored, too, but fired over the bar in the first half.
3. Michael Ihiekwe - N/A
Was unfortunately forced off with an injury after just 15 minutes.
4. Akin Famewo - 7
Had a tough day at the office on the cards against Szmodics and Sam Gallagher, but plugged away even when things didn't seem to be going his way. A real battling performance.