The first half was a tight one, and needed two moments of quality to find the net. First it was Josh Windass with a brilliant goal from range, then from Sammie Smodics to level things up.

Wednesday have spent months in the bottom three, almost the entire season in fact, but after an excellent second half display that included a fine goal from Marvin Johnson and a bizarre one from Aynsley Pears they have managed to finally escape it. They’re up to 21st with two games to go - could they really pull off the great escape?