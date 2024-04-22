Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls jumped out of the relegation zone for the first time since August with the win, Josh Windass’ stunning opener cancelled out by Sammie Szmodics’ leveller before a Marvin Johnson effort and a calamity Aynsley Pears own goal earned Danny Röhl’s side a fourth away win in six Championship matches.

The defeat reduced Rovers’ gap on the bottom three to three points with two matches to go. And in a defiant press engagement after the match, their manager said: “First half we were well in the game, we bounced back from an early goal and that showed great character.

“We controlled the first half fairly well and then second half the manner of the goals were disappointing, losing the ball in midfield and not chasing back quickly enough. Then the third goal? We can’t do much about that, it’s a mistake. It’s a tough one to take and it’s disappointing, but we go into another chance next week. Everything is in our own hands and it’s important we bounce back.”

A draw or better would have put Blackburn all but safe following last weekend’s shock win at Leeds United. Asked whether he was concerned by a missed opportunity to put more breath between them and the drop zone, he sought to play down any concern despite their remaining fixtures - at home to Coventry City and then away to Leicester City - looking difficult.

“Not at all. It’s disappointing that we’ve lost but that’s football,” Eustace said. “We bounced back from a difficult defeat last week and it’s about togetherness. It’s important we show that togetherness again and bounce back going into next week.”

Onlookers were surprised by Blackburn’s decision to award Wednesday an allocation of well over 7,000 supporters. Röhl said he felt the match was switched from the feel of an away day to a home match such was the volume from the Darwen End.

