League Two clubs interested in Sheffield Wednesday youngster with future yet to be made clear

Young midfielder Alex Hunt has been at Wednesday since the age of seven and is back at Middlewood Road having spent last season out on loan, first with National League Grimsby Town, who were later promoted, and then with League Two Oldham Athletic, who were relegated.

The 22-year-old ball-playing midfielder played 45 minutes of Saturday’s pre-season run-out at Alfreton Town and is expected to continue to play a big part in the Owls’ pre-season plans, though it remains to be seen just what Darren Moore’s longer-terms plans are with regard to the future of the former LFE Apprentice of the Year nominee.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Alex Hunt is the subject of interest from clubs in League Two having spent part of last season on loan at Oldham Athletic.

Hunt appears to have returned back from his season out on loan physically bigger and certainly has more experience having played in 32 senior matches since his last run out in a senior Wednesday shirt, which came as a substitute in a 3-1 away defeat at Middlesbrough in April 2021.

Hunt has played only 23 minutes of league football under Darren Moore, who has already re-shaped part of his midfield by bringing in Will Vaulks after the departure of Massimo Luongo.

Hunt signed a new contract with Wednesday in January, a deal that takes his current stay at the club until the summer of next year – 2023.