Former Sheffield Wednesday fan favourite secures surprise switch to new club

Steven Fletcher spent four years as a Wednesday player having joined from Sunderland in 2016, scoring 38 goals and grabbing nine assists in his 136 matches for the Owls.

The Scotland international left Hillsborough for toke City in 2020 and left the Championship side earlier this summer after two seasons.

And he has returned north of the border for the first time since leaving Hibernian for Burnley in 2009, joining Scottish Premiership outfit Dundee United.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Fletcher celebrates a goal with his former Sheffield Wednesday colleague Gary Hooper.

Now 35, Fletcher takes with him 155 career goals – 112 of them in the English leagues – and signs on a two-year contract.

“To bring a player of his experience will be a big asset both on and off the pitch,” said Terrors boss Jack Ross.