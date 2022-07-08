That’s according to reports in the North East tracking the future of sought after attacking midfielder Elliot Anderson, who is believed to be of interest to Darren Moore’s Owls heading into the next season.

Despite an approach from Wednesday and others, Anderson spent the back end of last season out on loan at Bristol Rovers and tore the division up, scoring vital goals as Joey Barton’s side blazed into the automatic promotion places to join League One.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson is a transfer target for Sheffield Wednesday.

And it seems likely the 19-year-old will be set up with another temporary stint this season, though Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has made clear he’ll offer Anderson an opportunity to impress in pre-season.

Wednesday’s interest was made clear at the back end of last season when they were hoping to make good on their promotion aspirations.

And it’s reported that despite the fact that a handful of Championship clubs are understood to be keen – including West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City and Luton – the Owls’ retained status in League One is no deal-breaker.

Instead, Newcastle will carefully consider Anderson’s next move based on a number of factors including the amount of playing time offered, the intended style of play and the club’s manager.

That will be music to the ears of Wednesday, whose manager Darren Moore is a former youth coach and has a strong track record of developing youngsters, despite making clear when losing Wolves youngster Theo Corbeanu last season that he would never offer guaranteed playing time to an on-loan figure.

Wednesday have made serious headway in the transfer market over the last few days, with Akin Famewo and Reece James joining from Norwich City and Blackpool respectively.